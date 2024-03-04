A New ‘Shogun’ For A New Generation

When the novel Shogun was adapted into a television miniseries in 1980, the results were phenomenal — nearly one out of every three televisions in America tuned in for the five-part saga. Will the story have the same impact two generations later? We’ll find out, as a new 10-episode remake series premieres tonight. Justin Marks, who co-created the series, explained to us why he felt it made sense to make a new version of the story, with a linguistic twist. (Click on the media bar below to hear Justin Marks)
