Why Ben Affleck Thinks ‘The Accountant’s’ Impact Adds Up

Ben Affleck’s 2016 film The Accountant was a hit in theaters, and it became the most-rented film of 2017 when it was released on home video and digital formats. That makes the news of a new sequel, The Accountant 2 (Via: Variety), completely unsurprising. Affleck wasn’t surprised by the film’s success — he looked at it as a thoughtful and fascinating look at how everybody has different parts to their personalities and how our experiences define us. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Affleck)
The Accountant is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.