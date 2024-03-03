‘Chicago Med’s’ Fictional Boss Says Her Hospital’s Like A Real One

Now in its ninth season, Chicago Med has been a popular addition to television’s canon of medical dramas. And, like so many of producer Dick Wolf’s shows, Chicago Med also strives for a high level of real-life accuracy, even as it dramatizes the lives of the show’s characters. S. Epatha Merkerson plays the chief administrator of the show’s fictional hospital, and, when we’ve spoken to her about the show over the years, she told us that the show’s depiction of life at the hospital is very much like what you’d find in real life. (Click on the media bar below to hear S. Epatha Merkerson)
