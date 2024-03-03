Charlize Theron & ‘Old Guard’ Stars Knew It Was Something Different

Fans of The Old Guard have a new sequel to look forward to (Via Collider) Though a release date has not yet been set, filming wrapped in 2022, and those involved have teased that the sequel’s in the late stages of post-production. The original movie became one of Netflix’s top-watched titles to date when it was originally released in 2020, and it also won over the critics, who praised the film as not being an ordinary superhero film. That particularly pleased the movie’s star, Charlize Theron, said everyone involved with the film was excited because of the way it pushed the envelope of the superhero genre. (Click on the media bar below to hear Charlize Theron)