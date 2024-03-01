Seriously, Robin Williams Wanted That ‘Jumanji’ Role

Many of the film roles that Robin Williams took during his career were either based upon or tailored to the comedian/actor’s manic persona. So, when he was given the chance to “play it straight” in a movie, he relished the opportunity. One of those films was the 1995 adventure film Jumanji, in which he played the grown-up version of a boy who’d been sucked into the Jumanji game as a child. When the film was released, Williams told us — in his own inimitable way — why he was so happy to get the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robin Williams)
