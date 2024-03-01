How ‘SVU’s’ Godfather Roped Ice-T Into His Role

It may sound strange now, after he’s been in the role for more than two decades, but Ice-T never intended to be a series regular on Law & Order: SVU. So how did he wind up playing Fin Tutola on SVU for 24 years and counting? Well, he’d built up a relationship with producer Dick Wolf over the years, and when Wolf asked him to take a “small” role on SVU, it was an offer Ice-T literally couldn’t refuse. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ice-T)
