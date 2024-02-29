Carrie Preston’s ‘Elsbeth’: From ‘Good’ To Great

Even though she was never a series regular, Carrie Preston became a fan favorite on The Good Wife with her occasionally recurring character, Elsbeth Tascioni. In fact, her appearances on the show earned her a pair of Primetime Emmy nominations as a guest actor, and she won the award in 2013. After The Good Wife signed off, Preston reprised the role on the first Good Wife spinoff series, The Good Fight. Now, Preston’s character is getting her own spinoff series, Elsbeth. While The Good Wife and The Good Fight were dramas with some comedic elements, Elsbeth is more of a comedy with dramatic undercurrents. It’s created and produced by the same team that created the previous series, Robert and Michelle King, and Preston says she’s grateful to be given the chance to expand the role beyond the guest shots she’d previously gotten. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carrie Preston)
Elsbeth airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.