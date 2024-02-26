With Joe Manganiello, ‘Deal or No Deal’ Gets A Reality-Show Twist

Deal or No Deal, of course, was a popular game show that was part of NBC’s primetime schedule for four seasons, from 2005 to 2009. Now, the show is returning, but with a twist: It’s been reconfigured as Deal or No Deal Island, and it features 13 contestants in a Survivor-like race to be the last one standing, then being able to choose a winning briefcase with what could be the biggest payout in the show’s history. Though original host Howie Mandel is once again involved as an executive producer, Joe Manganiello is hosting the show, and he talked about what viewers can expect. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joe Manganiello)
