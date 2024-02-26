Oscar Winners & Icons To Present At 96th Academy Awards

The 96th Oscars is set to be a night to remember with a lineup of presenters that reads like a who’s who of Hollywood.
Meet the Presenters so far Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh, and Zendaya will all take the stage to present awards. More to come.
Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, at the new time of 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT. The event will be held at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.