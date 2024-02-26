Kevin Costner’s Ultimatum Brought Whitney Houston On Board ‘The Bodyguard’

By 1991, the late Whitney Houston had already conquered the music industry, scoring nine #1 hits, selling more than 50 million albums worldwide, and earning 10 Grammy Awards nominations (winning twice). And while she’d made a few appearances on episodic TV shows — mostly playing herself — an acting career had been something she’d had on her radar for a long time. It looked like that would come to fruition when she was approached to play the lead role in The Bodyguard, a film that had been in development for many years. As much as she wanted to land a movie, though, Houston almost turned down the role. When the movie was initially released in 1992, she said it was her co-star, Kevin Costner, who ultimately convinced her to make the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Whitney Houston)