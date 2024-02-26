Freddie Highmore’s Bittersweet Feelings About ‘Good Doctor’s’ End

The new season of The Good Doctor will be its last. After the seventh season was announced, the decision was made to wrap up the show, so the 10 new episodes have been planned with the series finale in mind. Freddie Highmore, who is both the show’s star and one of its executive producers, said the show’s impending end has him feeling a lot of conflicting emotions; overall, though, he’s feeling a strong sense of excitement about it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Freddie Highmore)
The Good Doctor airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.