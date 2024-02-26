Cary Elwes’s Life Being The Same Without ‘The Princess Bride’? Inconceivable!

When Cary Elwes was cast in The Princess Bride, his acting portfolio consisted primarily of a few British art house films, none of which had been very successful at the box office. So he was pleasantly surprised when he won the role of Westley — even more so once he knew that he’d been director Rob Reiner’s choice from the very beginning. We’ve spoken to Elwes many times over the course of his career, and he’s always looked back at The Princess Bride as a turning point in his career — so much so, he even wrote a book about making the movie (As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride, 2014). And Elwes says he will always be grateful for the opportunity that changed his life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cary Elwes)