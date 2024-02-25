Taking On ‘Les Miserables,’ Anne Hathaway Had The Fans In Mind

When he wrote the novel more than 160 years ago, Victor Hugo never could have imagined the life that Les Miserables would have beyond its pages. Over the years, it’s been adapted into hundreds of works, including dozens of films and, of course, the famous musical, which has been running in London’s West End since 1985 and has played all over the world. Of course, the musical adaptation was, itself, transformed into a movie, the three-time Oscar-winning 2012 film starring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, and Anne Hathaway, who won one of those Academy Awards as Best Supporting Actress. When Hathaway took the role, she was well aware of the musical’s large and enthusiastic following; when the film was released, she said she’d never been involved in a project that had been so eagerly anticipated by so many fans. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anne Hathaway)