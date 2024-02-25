Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt Shared A ‘Natural Thing’ In ‘Hollywood’

Back in 2004, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt were announced as the stars of the movie that would become The Departed, although Pitt later bowed out of his on-screen role (though he stayed on as a producer of the film). It wouldn’t be until 2019 that the two made a movie together, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. That film, of course, went on to become a box office hit and earned 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and acting nods for both DiCaprio and Pitt (Pitt won for Best Supporting Actor). At the time of the film’s release, we spoke to both DiCaprio and Pitt, who talked about what it was like for the two of them to finally work together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt)