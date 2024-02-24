For Jeff Goldblum, Making ‘Jurassic Park’ Was A Delicate Dance

Jeff Goldblum had cultivated a reputation as one of Hollywood’s quirkiest actors by the time he was cast in the original Jurassic Park. That made him an excellent choice for the role of Dr. Ian Malcolm, whose scientific specialty is chaos theory. Goldblum would go on to play the character in four of the franchise’s films, including the most recent, Jurassic World Dominion. When we spoke to Goldblum about the original 1993 film, he talked about the challenges of making such a technically challenging movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeff Goldblum)
Jurassic Park is currently streaming on Netflix and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.