Alan Cumming Is Almost A ‘Traitor’ To His Own Cause

The Traitors has emerged as one of the hottest reality shows on television, especially in the streaming realm. As the name implies, the elaborate game show includes a group of duplicitous competitors who try to eliminate the “faithful” players and claim the prize money for themselves. Fittingly, the host of the show is Alan Cumming, who played the duplicitous political operative Eli Gold on The Good Wife and The Good Fight. As the show’s host, he needs to be able to keep the identities of the traitors secret — something he admits is not an easy thing for him to do. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alan Cumming)