Why Kerry Washington Loved Her Time As ‘Scandal’s’ Olivia Pope

Among all of the characters Kerry Washington has played over the course of her career, Olivia Pope ranks among her favorites. On Scandal, Pope was the lead character, a woman who headed up her own crisis management firm and became intertwined with many of Washington’s top politicians. Though she primarily served as the show’s protagonist, the character was known, at times, to go about her business in some morally- and ethically-challenged ways. And that’s one of the things Washington loved about her. We’ve spoken to her several times over the years, and she really appreciated the way Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes built Olivia Pope as a complex, three-dimensional character.(Click on the media bar below to hear Kerry Washington)
All seven seasons of Scandal are currently streaming on Hulu.