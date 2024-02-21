Why Christopher Lloyd Thinks The Days Of ‘Future’ Have Never Passed

While the Delorean car has all but disappeared, one particular Delorean remains a beloved part of Hollywood lore — the one famously used as a time machine in the Back to the Future trilogy. The three films’ popularity has endured to this day, and the 1985 original is widely considered to be one of the decade’s masterpieces. While the films remain beloved by the generation that made them hits upon their first release, they continue to gain new generations of fans, thanks to home video, streaming, and word of mouth. Christopher Lloyd, who starred as Dr. Emmett Brown in the film, spoke to the Scotland Comic-Con about why he thinks the Back to the Future films all stand the test of time (no pun intended). (Click on the media bar below to hear Christopher Lloyd)
The Back to the Future trilogy is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.