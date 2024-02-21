‘Dune: Part Two’ May Be A Career Peak For Timothée Chalamet

Released during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dune exceeded expectations by taking in more than $100 million at the American box office and nearly $400 million worldwide. Not only that, but it earned Oscar nominations in 10 categories — including Best Picture — and won six awards. The new adaptation was always meant to be a two-parter, and now the sequel, Dune: Part Two, is right around the corner. Timothée Chalamet, who leads the film’s large ensemble cast, recently spoke at a press conference for the film in Mexico, and he’s already looking at the Dune films as a high point in his career. (Click on the media bar below to hear Timothée Chalamet)