With Tom Selleck Nearing The End Of His Career, He Goes Back To The Start

To some, Tom Selleck may always be Thomas Magnum in Magnum, P.I., but he’s in the process of wrapping 14 seasons in a different role, that of Police Commissioner Frank Reagan on the CBS drama Blue Bloods. With less than a year before Selleck enters his eighties, could the end of Blue Bloods signal Selleck’s retirement after more than five decades? He’s currently not attached to any new projects, but who knows? After all, Selleck didn’t start his career in a traditional way, as he once explained to us while talking about his early days. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Selleck)
Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.