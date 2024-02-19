‘Now,’ Jennifer Lopez Wants Her Album To Be A Multimedia Event

When Jennifer Lopez conceived her latest album, This Is Me… Now, she wanted it to be a true multimedia affair. So, along with the album itself, she also produced a documentary about the album, along with a musical film based on the album’s songs, which parallel the real-life romance between Lopez and Ben Affleck. (Affleck, who won an Oscar for co-writing the Good Will Hunting screenplay, co-wrote the film’s script.) Lopez spoke about the project and its unusual scope, she explains why she wanted to do it and how she made it work. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Lopez)
This Is Me… Now: A Love Story is currently streaming on Prime Video.