Shooting ‘Apollo 13’ Was Literally A Nightmare For Kevin Bacon

To accurately simulate the zero-gravity environment in space — at least in the days before today’s advanced CGI — the stars of Apollo 13 spent plenty of time filming aboard an airplane that repeatedly flew zero-G maneuvers. While it made for an impressive-looking movie, Kevin Bacon told us that, for the actors and crew aboard the plane, all that time in the air had some unexpected side effects. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Bacon)
Apollo 13 is currently streaming on Netflix and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.