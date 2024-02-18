Playing Ball In ‘A League Of Their Own’ Bruised More Than Geena Davis’s Ego

The women who starred as professional baseball players in A League of Their Own were really playing ball — before filming, all of the actors went through a baseball boot camp and learned how to play the game. And then, during filming, they were out there on the field. Granted, things didn’t always go as planned. It’s been well documented how many injuries occurred on the set, including Lori Petty’s broken foot. At the time the film was released, though, Geena Davis told us that she’d earned a dubious title during the shoot: Queen of Bruises. (Click on the media bar below to hear Geena Davis)
A League of Their Own is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.