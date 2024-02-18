Lionel Richie Thinks The ‘World’ Of ‘Greatest Night In Pop’ Documentary

After the American Music Awards wrapped its live show in Hollywood in 1985, many of the artists honored that night — and plenty who didn’t win — wound up at the ultimate after-party. But it wasn’t at a restaurant or a club — it was at the famed A&M Studios on La Brea Avenue, where dozens of the most famous pop stars on the planet gathered for the recording of the charity single, We Are the World. Lionel Richie, who co-wrote the song with Michael Jackson, was there on the historic night; at the time, though, he didn’t realize there was a camera crew capturing behind-the-scenes footage for future use. It’s taken nearly four decades, but we’re finally seeing the fruits of that footage, as a Netflix documentary called The Greatest Night in Pop. Richie told us he was amazed to see what they’d captured, and taking part in the film was a great trip down memory lane. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lionel Richie)