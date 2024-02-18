For Ice-T, Shooting ‘SVU’ Is Sometimes Pure Madness

Like so many of the shows in the Law & Order universe, SVU features stories that have been ripped from the headlines. While the show is obviously meant to be entertainment, there’s also a certain amount of outrage sparked by the stories, since they had happened in real life. Ice-T, who stars on the show as police Sgt. Fin Tutuola, explained to us that, when they’re filming scenes from the show, the directors sometimes coach him on just how angry he should be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ice-T)
Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.