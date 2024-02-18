For Fashion Series, John Malkovich Took A ‘New Look’ At A Forgotten Figure

The new series The New Look dramatizes real-life stories from the fashion industry as it moved on after World War II, portraying such iconic designers as Christian Dior and Coco Chanel. John Malkovich is one of the stars of the series, portraying a lesser-known, but still prominent French designer named Lucien Lelong. Even Malkovich admits he knew nothing about the man when he was first approached about the role, but he found himself fascinated by the character and his influence on the other designers. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Malkovich)