Why Michael Bay Thinks ‘Pearl Harbor’ Got A Bad Rap

Although the film takes place within the context of the real historical event, much of the plot of Pearl Harbor was fictional, which earned the movie plenty of scorn from critics, even though it was a box-office hit. When director Michael Bay was making the movie, he understood from the start that he wasn’t trying to make a documentary or a biopic. But he did feel that some of the criticism was unwarranted, since he did a lot of research into the Pearl Harbor attack and tried to base a lot of the film’s action around the anecdotes he was told by people who’d been there. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Bay)