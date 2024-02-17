How ‘Percy Jackson’ Has Changed Walker Scobell’s Life

When most of us were 14, we led pretty ordinary high school lives. But not Walker Scobell. At that age, he was starring in his first television series, the new Disney+ adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The reaction so far has been great — and the series has already been renewed for its second season. As for Scobell, though, he tried his best to lead a normal teenage life in spite of the series, although he hasn’t always succeeded. (Click on the media bar below to hear Walker Scobell)
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently streaming on Disney+.