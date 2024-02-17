Directing ‘First Contact’ Opened Up New Frontiers For Jonathan Frakes

While Jonathan Frakes was starring on Star Trek: The Next Generation, he was also doing his homework, learning the skills he’d need to become a director. That certainly paid off for him — he started directing episodes of TNG starting in its third season, and he’s now directed more than 100 episodes of television. He’s also directed a handful of feature films, including the first Star Trek movie to feature the TNG crew, Star Trek: First Contact. In fact, First Contact was his first time directing for the big screen, and it was universally acclaimed as being one of the best films in the franchise. At the time of First Contact’s release, Frakes spoke to us about how directing a Star Trek movie was different than directing the Star Trek television shows. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jonathan Frakes)
Star Trek: First Contact is currently streaming on Paramount+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.