Abigail Spencer’s A Not-So-Secret Admirer Of Jon Cryer

When Jon Cryer had his breakout role in the film Pretty in Pink, Abigail Spencer was just five years old. Like Cryer, Spencer found success as an actor while she was still a teen. And, despite the age gap, she is now starring as Cryer’s ex-wife on the sitcom Extended Family. When we talked to Spencer, she admitted she’s been a fan of Cryer’s for a long, long time, and she’s thrilled to finally get the opportunity to work with him. (Click on the media below to hear Abigail Spencer)
