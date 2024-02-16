Steven Spielberg’s Wish List Came True For ‘The Post’

L-R: Howard Simons (David Cross), Frederick âFritzâ Beebe (Tracy Letts), Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks), Kay Graham (Meryl Streep), Arthur Parsons (Bradley Whitford), Chalmers Roberts (Philip Casnoff), Paul Ignatius (Brent Langdon), Meg Greenfield (Carrie Coon, seated) and other members of The Washington Post in Twentieth Century Foxâs THE POST. Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise.

When Steven Spielberg made The Post, the real-life story about how the Washington Post broke the story of the infamous Pentagon Papers, he recruited an all-star cast. While Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks were the top-liners, the ensemble also included Bob Oedenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Bradley Whitford, Alison Brie, Bruce Greenwood, and David Cross. It was literally Spielberg’s dream team of actors for the film; as he told us when the movie was released, all of the actors in the film were his first choices for the roles. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)

 

 The Post is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.

