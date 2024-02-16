Real-Life Agents Fuel Wilmer Valderrama’s Enthusiasm For ‘NCIS’

Wilmer Valderrama’s big Hollywood breakthrough came on That ’70s Show, but with NCIS, Valderrama has now spent as much time on the CBS crime drama as he did on the flashback sitcom. Playing an NCIS Special Agent on the show has given Valderrama a much greater awareness of what the real-life NCIS agents go through; we’ve spoken to him many times over the course of his run on the show, and he said that his goal on NCIS is to honor the work of the real agents in the field. (Click on the media bar below to hear Wilmer Valderrama)
