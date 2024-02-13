Joe Pesci’s Verdict On ‘My Cousin Vinny’ Was ‘Priceless’

When it was released in 1992, My Cousin Vinny was both a critical and commercial hit. And in the over three decades since it hit theaters, it has only grown in stature, becoming one of the most significant films of the decade. Part of the reason for that was the incredible chemistry shared by co-stars Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei, who earned an Academy Award for her performance in the movie. When the film was released, Pesci talked about some of the things he liked most about making the movie, including his favorite scene and that chemistry with Tomei. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joe Pesci)
My Cousin Vinny is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.