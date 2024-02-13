Austin Butler: ‘Masters Of The Air’ Still Flying In Formation

While the cast of Masters of the Airwasn’t engaged in actual combat, it may have felt like it at times. To get the details of the World War II dramatization the way the producers and directors envisioned, the large principal cast shot for nearly a year. Austin Butler, who stars in the miniseries, told us that he and his castmates, when put through a trial by fire such as this, felt a camaraderie that has endured well beyond the show’s wrap party. (Click on the media bar below to hear Austin Butler)
Masters of the Air is currently streaming on Apple TV+