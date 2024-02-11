In Peter Scanavino’s Eyes, Mariska Hargitay Is The Spirit Of ‘SVU’

With Law & Order: SVU now in its 25th season, Mariska Hargitay is the on-screen actor with the longest-running job ever on a prime-time show. And, apparently, her record-setting run hasn’t changed her much. Peter Scanavino, now in his 10th season on the show, credits Hargitay’s leadership and demeanor on set as a key factor in the show’s longevity. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peter Scanavino)
