A Sam J. Jones ‘Flash’-Back To How He Got His Infamous Role

Back when he first won the role, Flash Gordon was the vehicle that was supposed to propel Sam J. Jones to instant fame. As it turns out, it was the vehicle that propelled him to instant infamy, after the movie quickly fizzled out at the box office Still, the film has gone on to become a cult classic, and Jones has found that he’s won over a lot of fans with the film. (Although it bombed at the box office, the movie did receive generally good reviews.) Jones is still happy to talk about the role, as he did during a Q&A at a fan event, where he talked about why he believes he got the starring role in the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sam J. Jones)