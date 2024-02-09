For ‘One Love,’ Kingsley Ben-Adir Wanted To Get Personal With Bob Marley

Though he only lived to be 36, Bob Marley’s influence has lived on for more than half a century. Marley’s professional music career, which began when he was just a teen, has accounted for sales of more than 75 million albums worldwide and earned him a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He was also an outspoken political figure, which once made him the target of an assassination attempt. So it comes as no surprise that a biopic about Marley — Bob Marley: One Love — is being released. Kingsley Ben-Adir, who plays Marley in the film, told us that, when it came to how he would portray Marley, he wanted to focus more on the personal aspects of his life than the professional, and he based his research into Marley’s life along those lines. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kingsley Ben-Adir)
Bob Marley: One Love opens in theaters on February 14.