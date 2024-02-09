Eamonn Walker: Chemistry Is A ‘Chicago’ Constant

With Chicago Fire now in its 12th season on NBC, Eamonn Walker is one of just three remaining cast members — along with Taylor Kinney and David Eigenberg — who’s been a series regular since the very beginning. Although there have obviously been plenty of cast changes through the years (there have been 20 series regulars over the course of the show), Walker said that the one thing that’s remained constant through all 12 seasons has been the sense of camaraderie the cast has shared on the set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eamonn Walker)
