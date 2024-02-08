Why Laurie Metcalf Is Never Bored With Her ‘Conners’ Character

Through 10 seasons on Roseanne and another six on The Conners, Laurie Metcalf has had plenty of experience playing the character of Jackie Harris, a role that’s earned her five Primetime Emmy Award nominations over the years, including three wins. According to Metcalf, the role has never gotten boring or predictable, though, because the writers and producers have made a habit of throwing the character into a lot of new and sometimes surprising situations. And that, Metcalf said, is part of the reason why she loves playing the character so much (Click on the media bar below to hear Laurie Metcalf)
The Conners airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.