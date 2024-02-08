Hilary Swank Keeps It Real (Again) With ‘Ordinary Angels’ Role

Hilary Swank as Sharon in Ordinary Angels. Photo Credit: Allen Fraser

Hilary Swank won the first of her two Oscars for playing a real-life character in Boys Don’t Cry. Between feature films and television movies, she’s made a habit of playing real-life figures — at least 10 of them, including her role in the new films Ordinary Angels. In the film, she plays a Kentucky woman who helps save the life of a young girl during a snowstorm that paralyzed the region. When we spoke to Swank about the movie, she said she loves bringing these kinds of true stories to life on the screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hilary Swank)

Ordinary Angels opens in theaters on February 23.

