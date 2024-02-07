Jensen Ackles Always Appreciated ‘Supernatural’ Superfans’ Stories

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Supernatural — Pictured (L-R): Jared Padalecki as Sam and Jensen Ackles as Dean — Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

When television shows run for several seasons, it’s no secret that the fans get attached to them — it’s part of what has made them a success. But when shows run for more than 10 season, they literally become a big part of their viewers’ lives. Supernatural lasted for 15 seasons, and it’s not surprising that its fans developed a very deep connection to the show. We’ve talked to the stars of the show many times over the years, and Jensen Ackles told us it was always a tremendous compliment and deeply touching to hear the stories of fans and what the show meant to them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jensen Ackles)

Supernatural is streaming on Netflix.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak