Jensen Ackles Always Appreciated ‘Supernatural’ Superfans’ Stories

When television shows run for several seasons, it’s no secret that the fans get attached to them — it’s part of what has made them a success. But when shows run for more than 10 season, they literally become a big part of their viewers’ lives. Supernaturallasted for 15 seasons, and it’s not surprising that its fans developed a very deep connection to the show. We’ve talked to the stars of the show many times over the years, and Jensen Ackles told us it was always a tremendous compliment and deeply touching to hear the stories of fans and what the show meant to them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jensen Ackles)