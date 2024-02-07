How Melissa Rauch Wound Up In ‘Night Court’

Even if she wasn’t starring in the show, Melissa Rauch had planned to be involved in the Night Court revival as a producer, simply because she was a big fan of the original show. The fact that she gets to don the judicial robes has been a bonus, and the fact that one of the original stars, John Larroquette, joined as a regular cast member has been the icing on the cake Melissa Rauch spoke about her original plans and how they evolved over time to bring us the show that’s now on the air. (Click on the media bar below to hear Melissa Rauch)
Night Court airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.