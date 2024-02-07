How Frances McDormand Found Her Odd ‘Fargo’ Character

When Frances McDormand read the script for Fargo (co-written by her husband, Joel Coen, and his brother Ethan), was she impressed? Oh, you betcha! So were the Oscar voters — the script won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and McDormand won for Best Actress. Knowing that the role was being written specifically for her, though, McDormand admitted she was a little bit taken aback when she saw the type of character she’d be playing in the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Frances McDormand)
Fargo is currently streaming on Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.