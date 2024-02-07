Body And Soul, Elizabeth Berkley Threw Herself Into ‘Showgirls’

For years, the movie Showgirls faced near-universal derision, yet its star, Elizabeth Berkley, defended it. Now that the film has nearly 30 years of hindsight in the rear-view mirror, it’s become a cult classic, and Berkley has delighted in the idea of telling people she was right all along. It’s definitely not revisionist history for Berkley — before the movie even hit theaters, she was talking to us about how much she loved making it. Berkley, who had done quite a bit of dancing before making the movie, told us she fully embraced the idea of turning her dance moves into striptease moves for the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elizabeth Berkley)
Showgirls is currently streaming on Prime Video and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.