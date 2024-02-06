Lou Diamond Phillips Wasn’t Sure He Belonged In ‘La Bamba’

Aside from a guest appearance on Miami Vice, Lou Diamond Phillips was essentially an unknown when he was cast as Richie Valens in the biopic La Bamba. Of course, once the film was released, it became a hit, and Phillips was its breakout star. During the filming of the movie, though, things were much different. As he said during a panel at The Love of Horror, Phillips spent much of the movie wondering if he was punching up above his weight class. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lou Diamond Phillips)