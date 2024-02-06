Lou Diamond Phillips Wasn’t Sure He Belonged In ‘La Bamba’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Photograph by Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Aside from a guest appearance on Miami Vice, Lou Diamond Phillips was essentially an unknown when he was cast as Richie Valens in the biopic La Bamba. Of course, once the film was released, it became a hit, and Phillips was its breakout star. During the filming of the movie, though, things were much different. As he said during a panel at The Love of Horror, Phillips spent much of the movie wondering if he was punching up above his weight class. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lou Diamond Phillips)

 

La Bamba is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, the Criterion Collection, and most digital platforms.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak