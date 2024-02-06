‘Curb’ Your Paranoia — Larry David Isn’t Writing About You

A lot of the humor on both Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm has been derived from some of the peculiar habits of ordinary people. And what do those shows both have in common? Larry David, who had a large hand in creating, producing, and writing both series. And that’s given David a bit of a reputation as someone who’s constantly watching people to get new ideas. (A colleague — a big Larry David fan — who once encountered him in a public restroom, told us he was terrified to speak to David, out of fear he’d see a “bathroom talker” in a future Curb episode.) Is that reputation deserved? According to David himself, absolutely not. (Click on the media bar below to hear Larry David)
