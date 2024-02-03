On ‘Groundhog Day,’ Andie MacDowell Enjoyed The Bill Murray Experience

When it comes to Bill Murray, the word “enigmatic” might be the best adjective. He’s obviously an amazing talent — there’s hardly a movie in which you don’t remember him delivering something memorable — plus, some colleagues have recounted their experience with Bill as nothing short of fantastic; although, there are some who aren’t quite as complimentary. Andie MacDowell appears to fall in the first camp. In making the movie Groundhog Day, Andie told us that he was as about as good of a co-star as one could ask for.
(Click on the media bar below to hear Andie MacDowell)