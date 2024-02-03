Lorne Michaels Reflects On Decades Of Work With ‘Smart & Funny’ Tina Fey

Tina Fey plays Ms. Norbury in Mean Girls from Paramount Pictures. Photo: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures.

Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels have had a relationship for over 25 years. She signed on to Saturday Night Live as a staff writer in the early 90s and the two have worked on numerous projects together since. His production company, Broadway Video, produced 30 Rock. And Michaels has produced tons of movies that Fey has written and/or starred in over the last decade-plus. The original Mean Girls, Baby Mama and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot were all a result of their teamwork. Now, as Mean Girls becomes a musical and is performed on stage, Michaels is once again producing for the writer/actor and he told us this week that it’s been as enjoyable as ever. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lorne Michaels)

 Mean Girls is in theaters now.

