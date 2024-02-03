From Comedy to Drama: Katey Sagal’s Unlikely Journey to ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Stardom

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Photograph by Courtesy of FX

Katey Sagal thought she would feel out of place playing on the drama Sons of Anarchy. After all, she was known for more comedic roles on Married with Children and Futurama, so she understood the irony of her casting. However, series creator Kurt Sutter saw something in Sagal, and certainly who would know better than her own husband? Sagal said during a panel at Steel City Con that despite the occasionally awkward work relationship, their professional marriage benefited them both. (Click on the media bar below to hear Katey Sagal)

Sons of Anarchy is currently streaming on Hulu.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak