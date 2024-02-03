For Stars Patricia Arquette & Chloe Segvigny, ‘The Act’ Was Illuminating About Munchausen’s

Five years ago, The Act was released on Hulu to wide acclaim, and Patricia Arquette even won a Primetime Emmy Award for her supporting role on the eight-part miniseries. Fast forward to today, and the show has emerged as one of Hulu’s hottest shows currently streaming, thanks to its subject, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, being back in the headlines after her release from prison. The Act told Blanchard’s story, about how she was convinced by her mother than she was sick — a clear case of Munchausen Syndrome — and then got involved in a plot to kill her mother when she learned about all of the lies. When the series premiered, Arquette and Chloe Sevigny about Munchausen Syndrome and what they learned about it while making The Act. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patricia Arquette & Chloe Sevigny)